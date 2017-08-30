Spencer Pratt Drops Bombshell About Ryan Gosling and Throws Shade at Caitlyn Jenner and Other Celebs

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Branded: Unique Denim Pieces

23 Unique Denim Pieces That Aren’t Just Jeans

Joel Osteen, Lakewood Church

Come Hell or High Water: Inside Joel Osteen's $60 Million Megachurch Empire

Ronda Rousey, Wedding

Behind the Scenes of Ronda Rousey's Bridal Beauty Look

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt

LEGA / BACKGRID

Er, random? Spencer Pratt says he used to "kick it" with Ryan Gosling back in the day.

The former Hills villain and father-to-be made his comments on an episode of Theo Von and Matthew Cole WeissAllegedly podcast that was released Tuesday.

"I had a penthouse loft when I was a freshman at USC and the connecting penthouse loft was Ryan Gosling and we used to kick it all the time," Pratt said. "He may deny it but I have many witnesses. I'll take a polygraph."

Spencer did not express his opinion about Gosling. He did, however, have plenty to say about other celebs, such as Caitlyn Jenner, his friend and former co-star Brody Jenner's dad. Spencer said he never met Caitlyn before she transitioned.

"I wouldn't want to meet Caitlyn," he said. "I'm Team Kris Jenner. I didn't like Bruce. I was team Brody. Bruce is like the worst dad. He wouldn't even call Brody on his birthdays. And he lived in the Valley. It's not like, 'Oh, I'm in the Czech Republic and we don't have phones here today!' He was always bad as a human, from what I saw, being Brody's best friend."

"He was a ghost. They had no relationship," Spencer added. "Poor Brody."

In her bombshell 2015 Vanity Fair cover story interview, in which she announced her transition, Caitlyn had said, "I have made a lot of mistakes raising the four Jenner kids. I had times not only dealing with my own issues but exes. [It was] very traumatic and there was a lot of turmoil in my life, and I wasn't as close to my kids as I should have been."

Photos

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Most Over-the-Top Photo Shoots

Spencer also threw shade at Jennifer Lawrence for expressing in a Vogue interview her displeasure with acquiring a home whose former owner adorned it with crystals, which she hates. Spencer, a fan of crystals, took it personally.

"Bitch," he joked. "She targeted me."

He also he hates Katy Perry.

"She's the worst," he said, adding that if the two met, he would "walk the other way."

He is, however, a fan of Taylor Swift.

"I absolutely love Taylor Swift," he said. "At least like Taylor's like aware of who Taylor is at least."

He is also a fan of Aaron Carter, adding, "I always liked him more than Nick Carter."

TAGS/ Spencer Pratt , Top Stories , Caitlyn Jenner , Ryan Gosling
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.