Survivor Season 35 Is a Showdown Between Heroes, Healers & Hustlers: Meet the Castaways

It's time to go back to tribal council.

When Survivor returns for its landmark 35th season (!!) this fall, the CBS reality series will once again be casting away 18 strangers on the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, but this time around, they'll be split up into tribe based not on their status or their age, but on how they're perceived by others. For this edition, the show is taking on the theme of "Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers." How does one earn their place in one tribe above either of the others? Allow CBS to explain: "Heroes are used to being heralded for their achievements, healers receive gratitude for their work and hustlers must earn respect from others."

Of course, while the theme may be new, the objective, as ever, remains the same: Outwit, outplay and outlast everyone else to hear host Jeff Probst announce your name as Sole Survivor and earn that million dollar check.

Before we go back to the island, let's meet the castaways!