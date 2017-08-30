Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer & Dorinda Medley Talk the Kinder, Gentler Season 9 Reunion Conclusion

It's not time to say goodbye to the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City just yet.

There's still one hour left in the three-part season nine reunion special remaining, and as stars Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley tell it, the conclusion to the epic season is going to be one of peace and harmony. Surprising, right?

"Well, Tinsley [Mortimer] and Sonja [Morgan,] they have been feuding all season about the relationship. They finally talk it out and speak it out, and you'll see how they resolve it," Ramona told E! News while she and her pal enjoyed a VIP meal at BLT Prime by David Burke at the 2017 US Open Tennis Championships, taking place now through September 10.