Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer & Dorinda Medley Talk the Kinder, Gentler Season 9 Reunion Conclusion

It's not time to say goodbye to the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City just yet.
There's still one hour left in the three-part season nine reunion special remaining, and as stars Ramona Singer and Dorinda Medley tell it, the conclusion to the epic season is going to be one of peace and harmony. Surprising, right?
"Well, Tinsley [Mortimer] and Sonja [Morgan,] they have been feuding all season about the relationship. They finally talk it out and speak it out, and you'll see how they resolve it," Ramona told E! News while she and her pal enjoyed a VIP meal at BLT Prime by David Burke at the 2017 US Open Tennis Championships, taking place now through September 10.
"Do they resolve it?" Dorinda asked her friend, seeming unsure.
"Yeah, they do," Ramona replied. "And Bethenny [Frankel] and I, we've come full circle, which I'm really happy about. We resolved out issues. And you'll see what we say to each other on the reunion."
As the ladies continued, they admitted that they felt as though everyone walked away closer and more tight-knit, rather than retreating to their own corners to lick their wounds. "I do think this year I felt really good about not only the reunion at the end of it, but just generally—," Dorinda said before Ramona jumped in to finish her sentence. "We bonded at the end of it," she added.
"Yes," Dorinda agreed. "I mean, last year we slithered out."
For more from the dynamic duo, including the lessons each learned from the season and whether or not they think the cast is due for a shake-up, be sure to check out the video above!
The Real Housewives of New York City season nine reunion special concludes Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
