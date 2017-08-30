Joel Osteen Rushes to TV to Defend Church Amid Criticism Over Harvey Victims' Treatment

"We're all about helping people. This is what the churches and our church is all about," he said. "I think if people were here, they would realize, there were safety issues. This building had flooded before and so we were just being precautious but the main thing is that the city didn't ask us to become a shelter then."

Osteen told CNN's Chris Cuomo, "The church has always been open, our doors, we received shelter victims just the first day or two. But there was a time, Chris, that this place was flooded."

Osteen's brother-in-law Don Iloff told CNN that the area around the church flooded on Monday and at least three people had come that day for help before they were taken to the George Brown Convention Center. He also said there were safety concerns about potential flooding, citing past flooding from Tropical Storm Alison in 2001.

"So there was a safety issue the first day or two," Osteen told Cuomo. "I mean, you were seeing, you know more, as well as I do, this was a huge storm. But the idea that we wouldn't receive people, I mean we've been here in this community for 60 years and Allison, Tropical Storm Allison, we housed 3,000 people, so we've always been open. There's a big shelter four miles away, the city shelter that has all the dormitories. Once they filled up, people started coming here. How this notion got started that we're not a shelter and we're not taking people in is a false narrative."

Osteen also said some of the church's own staff members and pastors were rescued from the flooding.

"How do you get people to the building to take care of people?" he said. "This is a big building. You can't just open it up."

"We don't turn anybody away," he said. "People came at some point and we would take them to different shel- or they chose to go to other shelters, but nobody's turned away. But the first day or two, you know, I think it happened on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, that's when this building was not accessible. It can look like it's high and dry but they can't see behind us. We would never put people in here until we know that it's safe and it was not safe at those days, I can tell you."