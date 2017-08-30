Separated at Birth? All the Photographic Evidence Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Are Twins

On March 22, 1976, Reese Witherspoon was born. 23 years later, she gave birth to her clone.

Well, figuratively speaking. As the Oscar winner's only daughter Ava Phillippe grows up before Hollywood's eyes, it's becoming clearer and clearer that the 17 year old is morphing into her famous mother's twin.

Their uncanny likeness took center stage yet again Tuesday night when the mother-daughter duo walked the red carpet together in honor of one of Witherspoon's latest projects, Home Again. While the film was meant to be the focus of the night, the twins ladies stole the spotlight as fans were once again mesmerized by their matching looks.