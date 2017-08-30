Maroon 5 Teams Up With SZA for "What Lovers Do"

Listen up, Maroon 5 fans!

At midnight, bandmates Jesse Carmichael, Matt Flynn, Adam Levine, Mickey Madden, PJ Morton and James Valentine released "What Lovers Do," the third single off their upcoming sixth studio album. The song, which features up-and-coming singer SZA, was written by Dyo, Levine, NEIKED, Starrah and Elina Stridh and produced by Ben Billions and Jason Evigan. "Tell me, tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not / I bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not? / You gotta tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not," he croons. "Been wishin' for you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?"

"What Lovers Do" follows the releases of "Don't Wanna Know (feat. Kendrick Lamar)" and "Cold (feat. Future)." At the 2017 Teen Choice Awards earlier this month, while accepting the Decade Award, Levine jokingly announced that their "final album is coming out in November."

"I'm just kidding. Man, I'm joking," Levine added. "We are never gonna go away!"