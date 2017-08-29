The Challenge's Secret Romance Revealed: Veronica Portillo and Rachel Robinson Dated for 3 Years

The Challenge fans, prepare for a bombshell.

Longtime viewers of the iconic MTV series, which is currently in its 30th season, were thrilled to see former champ Veronica Portillo, who hadn't competed since 2009, return for The Challenge: XXX. And while she didn't physically return for another season, another blast from the blast, Rachel Robinson has found herself back in The Challenge conversation. Why? It turns out Veronica and Rachel secretly dated for three years. Hey, don't say we didn't tell you to prepare for a bombshell!

So how was their secret relationship revealed?

Aneesa Ferreira, Rachel's ex-girlfriend and another Challenge vet, revealed the information during Tuesday night's episode. "You are so f--king beautiful, Veronica. I'd f--k you. And that's it," Aneesa said to Veronica by the pool. "That's what it really comes to. Her ex-girlfriend is my ex-girlfriend." Aneesa then went on to explain that after she and Rachel started dating after meeting on season six and after they broke up, Rachel went on to date Veronica.