Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to ''Look What You Made Me Do" Dancers for ''Keeping Our Secret''

Taylor Swift knows the value of someone who can keep a secret...

The record-breaking songstress made sure to give a big thanks to the "Look What You Made Me Do" dancers, who managed to keep their mouths shut despite some possible temptation to spill secrets from the highly anticipated music video before its big debut at the VMAs on Sunday night.  

Taylor's gratitude to the dancers came in the form of a heartfelt card and flowers.

Along with the floral arrangement, Taylor's card said, "Thanks for keeping our secret. :) I'm so proud of it and I hope you will be too."

The gift was signed, "Sending my love and gratitude, Taylor."

This isn't the first time that the 27-year-old's gifted flowers of gratitude. The "Out of the Woods" singer resurfaced in May to send a fan a  handwritten graduation card and flowers. Earlier this month, the hit-maker also sent flowers to Craftsy, the company that posted Taylor-inspired messages in Post-It Notes across from the courthouse where her groping trial was taking place in Denver. 

Taylor Swift, ''Look What You Made Me Do'' Music Video

YouTube

The 10-time Grammy winner dropped her new song on Thursday night and in 24 hours it became the most streamed debut in the history of Spotify.

On Sunday night, T-Swizz's cinematic "LWYMMD" music video debuted in the middle of the 2017 VMAs—and instantly the Internet went mad over its Easter egg-filled content that had so much shade it could be its own tropical island.

In the video, the dancers donned "I ❤ TS" shirts, an nod to ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston's now-infamous shirt with the same phrase.

After the secrets were out of the bag, one of the dancers, Todrick Hall, told ET how he got involved with TS's top secret musical mission.

The YouTube star explained, "We became BFFs, and then she called and said, 'I'm working on this project that's super secret but I know I can trust you. Will you not tell anyone?'"

"And I didn't tell anyone. It was the best! It felt like Christmas came early because when it came out my phone blew up more than it ever has before. Everybody was freaking out about it. It's such an epic and iconic video to be a part of."

Good thing Hall didn't squeal or else he may have ended up in the video for all the wrong reasons!

