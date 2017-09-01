16 Rules to Lasting Love Straight From Hollywood's Hottest Couples

Getty Images
Getty Images
Behind all the lights, camera and action scenes in Hollywood lies more than a few love stories worth celebrating.
While celebrity breakups and divorces may dominate the news cycle, there are plenty of couples who are proving everlasting love is possible in the public eye.
For some couples like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson or Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, their secret to having happy marriages is the simple fact that they share a solid friendship above all else.
"We really, really enjoy spending time with each other more than anybody else," Gabrielle shared with Ocean Drive. "If you have the chance to marry your best friend, I would highly recommend it."
Others insist that long, healthy relationships do take time and work. The good times, however, will always outweigh the rough patches.
"Let me assure you it hasn't been all roses the whole journey," Candace Cameron Bure recently shared on social media when celebrating her 20+ year marriage with Valeri Bure. "There have been several tough years, in a row, ups and downs, bad attitudes and bad decisions, but we've persevered. We rode them out. We loved each other through them. We kept the focus; God's glory. We are both better for it."
As Summer Love Week comes to an end at E! News, we decided to celebrate some of our favorite couples who have kept the spark alive under the public eye.
Perhaps their quotes, experiences and bonds illustrated in our gallery below may help in your current or future relationship.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for DIRECTV
BE YOURSELF: "I got so incredibly lucky," Chrissy shared with Sports Illustrated. "He lets me be me, and I let him be his nerdy self. I love his nerdy self. I dated bad boys for a very long time...I never dated a John before John."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
ADMIRE YOUR PARTNER'S PERSONALITY: "She's an amazing human being," George previously shared with Entertainment Tonight. "And she's caring. And she also happens to be one of the smartest people I've ever met. And she's got a great sense of humor. There's a number of reasons why."
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
NEVER LOSE THAT FIRE: "You have been the greatest gift to me in that way, by being a fire of inspiration in my heart," Jada recently shared on social media. "I love you always. To the king of kings."
Article continues below
Louis Vuitton
BE AN ALLY: "Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small," Justin shared with United Airlines magazine Rhapsody. "You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
THINK OF ONE ANOTHER: "We always consider the 'us,'" Nicole shared with U.K.'s Red magazine in 2016. "We say, 'Is this going to be good for us?' It's the simplest phrase, but it works."
Steve Granitz/WireImage
GRATITUDE: "I'm grateful for everything," Ellen previously told People. "I'm grateful for my health, and I'm so grateful for the love in my life because not everybody finds that. Not everybody finds that best friend."
Article continues below
Rob Kim/Getty Images for 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
LIKE ONE ANOTHER: "Rita and I are blessed because we really like each other and we always have," Tom once shared on 60 Minutes. "We weather a storm here and there, it's no big deal, you can get past it."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
OPEN COMMUNICATION: "I think you have to be willing to get in there, roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty and be loyal and faithful and honest with each other and open communication," Todd recently shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy. "And a lot of sex."
Anthony Behar/Sipa
TALK IT OUT: "We really are friends beyond everything else and we talk a lot," Matthew told Meredith Vieira when sharing his advice to couples. "Keep talking I guess, I know how cliché that is. Too much silence is definitely not a good idea."
Article continues below
Courtey of Ryan Troy/WorldRedEye.com
BALANCE EACH OTHER OUT: "Without him, I can't breathe," David shared in Out magazine's Love issue. "The biggest thing is that he makes me laugh, but he's also smart. He can do everything. I'm not kidding; I think he's half robot. He makes me a little more grounded, and I bring out the wild side in him."
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
HAVE SOME FAITH: "Neither of us are perfect, far from it, and will continue to make mistakes because we are human," Candace recently shared on social media. "God's word and His grace see us through—striving to be the best of ourselves in Him."
Neil Rasmus/BFA/Sipa USA
MARRY YOUR BEST FRIEND: "If you have good, effective, honest communication, you can handle any issue or problem in a relationship," Gabrielle previously shared with Ocean Drive. "D is literally my best friend. We really, really enjoy spending time with each other more than anybody else. Well, with D, maybe I'm tied with LeBron! But I'm definitely his favorite female! If you have the chance to marry your best friend, I would highly recommend it."
Article continues below
KEEP THE SPARK ALIVE: "We really dig each other. I'm really crazy about her," Mark recently gushed on Watch What Happens Live. "We keep it going! I'm bananas over my wife."
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
PUT FAMILY FIRST: "I think, for us, being as normal as possible and raising our family and being in a family situation as much as possible...Certainly it's different because of what we both do, but we try to keep it as much of a family environment that we can," Tim once shared with E! News. "For us, we leave the front doors when we go to work, but when we're home, we don't talk about none of the music that much…It's a whole different world."
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
SHARE SWEET NOTES: "Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite!" Elsa shared on Instagram while celebrating an anniversary.
Article continues below
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tom Ford
ADMIRE THE OTHER'S PARENTING SKILLS: "We genuinely like each other and have a lot of love for our son, and have a good time together," Josh previously shared with Haute Living.
Congratulations to all the couples who have found their happily ever after! Here's to many more years of happiness.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!