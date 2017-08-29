Sandra Bullock Has Donated Over $6 Million to Charities Without Most People Noticing
Meg Swertlow
With her bubbly personality and her big heart, Oscar winner and mega-watt superstar Sandra Bullock nabbed the title of "America's Sweetheart" a long time ago. But what most people don't know about the private star is that she has a long history of giving big donations to people and causes in need.
Earlier today, E! News confirmed that the A-list actress, who owns a home in Austin, pledged $1 million to help victims of the tropical storm Hurricane Harvey, which has devastated the Houston, Texas area. Bullock's generous donation will benefit the American Red Cross in its ongoing effort to help those impacted by the catastrophic flooding and destruction along Texas' Gulf Coast.
"I'm just grateful I can do it," Bullock said in a statement. "We have to take care of one another."
But this isn't only time the modest star, who doesn't seek attention for her charitable work, has given a great sum of money to help out after a tragedy strikes. Since 2001, she's given a total of $5 million to the Red Cross to help out with relief efforts after various disasters.
While donating $5 million is obviously an enormous amount, the Oscar winner has not stopped there. Bullock has helped build a clinic in New Orleans' oldest public high school and even donated money to help keep the legendary and aging pool manager of the Beverly Hills Hotel afloat after economic hardship.
Check out all the times that Bullock's big success allowed her to give big bucks...
Red Cross (2001)
Sandra Bullock donated $1 million to the Red Cross after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.
Red Cross (2004)
After the devastating tsunami in Indonesia in 2004, the brunette gave $1 million to the Red Cross to help with relief efforts.
Red Cross (2005)
The mother of two gave $1 million to the Red Cross after Hurricane Katrina.
Red Cross (2011)
The Blind Side star donated $1 million to the Red Cross to aid earthquake and tsunami relief efforts in Japan in 2011.
Art + Practice Foundation
Back in 2015, Bullock, who voiced Scarlet Overkill, the world’s first-ever female super-villain, in Minions, debuted a pair of custom-designed Rupert Sanderson shoes at the film's Los Angeles premiere. Later, 10 similar pairs, autographed by the actress, were put up for auction with the proceeds going to the Art + Practice Foundation, an organization that encourages education and culture by providing life-skills training for foster youth in the 90008 ZIP code as well as free, museum-curated art exhibitions and moderated art lectures to the community of Leimert Park.
Svend Petersen
Svend Petersen, longtime pool manager of the Beverly Hills Hotel, was going through some tough times in April of this year. A GoFundMe page was set up in order to help the aging octogenarian get an apartment after becoming homeless. Upon hearing what the 86-year-old was going through, Bullock took it upon herself to donate $5,000 to the campaign. On the GoFundMe page, the actress wrote, "'Everything is going to be ok!' Louis Bullock (My son)." Luckily, the star was one of 400 people who helped Petersen get back on his feet after years of service.
Doctors Without Borders
The Love Potion No. 9 actress also donated $1 million to Doctors Without Borders after the Haiti earthquake in 2010.
Warren Eason Charter High School
In 2005, Warren Eason Charter High School, New Orleans' oldest public high school, was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina. The hurricane caused more than $4 million in damages to the school. In 2012, Bullock donated $25,000 to the rebuilt school school (which is close to where her son Louis was born) and was selected to be put in the Warren Easton Hall of Fame. Additionally, the Our Brand is Crisis star helped open an on-campus health clinic at the school in 2010.
