Celebrity Long Hairstyles You'll Want to Copy

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty

Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty Must-Haves

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Youre Doing It Wrong

You're Doing It Wrong: Double Cleansing

Branded: Tresemme

Stand Out in a Crowd With This Edgy Topknot

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Nicki Minaj, Long Hair Gallery

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

"Long hair, don't care" is dead, right? 

For so long, we've watched beauty lovers overwhelm their bodies with biotin-induced vitamins, deep condition their hair for long periods, lather it with heat protectant, blow dry it, curl or flat iron it, then after hours of prep, take a selfie and caption it, "Long hair, don't care." (* eye roll *) So, now that the saying is outdated, let's talk about how much we love and care for long strands.

Long hair requires the most maintenance (more hair to tend to), yet it seems to be worth it. Maybe you're someone that like to fidget by playing with your hair. Maybe you like to do creative things with your hair, so having more of it helps. Or, maybe the feeling of hair down your back gives you a feminine, sultry vibe (Think: Nicki Minaj at the 2017 MTV VMAs).

Photos

How Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Achieves Straight, Sleek Hair

No matter you're reason, long hair is very versatile (if you're willing to maintain it). If you're willing not to take the time to grow it out, give your hair the celebrity treatment by investing in either a wig or clip-ins. Who said it has to be real? Long tresses can be temporary, too!

Check out the best celebrity long hairstyles below! (Spoiler alert: Weave plays a large role in most of these styles).

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Kim Kardashian

Rex/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian

The KKW Beauty owner's super straight strands are almost as famous as she is. Check out how her stylist achieves the look.

ESC: Amal Clooney, Long Hair Gallery

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Amal Clooney

The new mom's signature look has curls and lots of volume.

ESC: Nicki Minaj, Long Hair Gallery

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

Can't decide on one hue? The rapper appeared at the MTV VMAs with pink and blond waist-length hair—epic. 

Article continues below

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Long Hair Gallery

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Gigi Hadid

For the supermodel's winning look, add volume at the root and curls to your strands.

ESC: Ariana Grande, Long Hair Gallery

Michael Kovac/AMA2016/Getty Images for FIAT

Ariana Grande

The "Side-to-Side" singer is obsessed with the high ponytail for a good reason: it looks great on her. Check out the $3 product her stylist Chris Appleton uses to lay down edges.

ESC: Beyonce, Long Hair Gallery

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Beyoncé

The Lemonade singer's honey-brown-to-blond hair is red carpet goals.

Article continues below

ESC: Festival Hair, Zoe Kravitz

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR15/WireImage

Zoe Kravitz

Want long hair? The Pretty Little Lies actress demonstrates the beauty of box braids.

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens, Long Hair Gallery

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

The So You Think You Can Dance judge goes between mermaid-length hair and a short bob—both are beautiful. Most recently, the actress revealed that her long hair was inspired by Cher in '80s.

ESC: Festival Hair, Taraji P. Henson

Frazer Harrison/AMA2016/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star's lengthy ponytail is appropriate for literally every occasion. Pro tip: Invest in long ponytail to instantly rid yourself of a bad hair day.

Article continues below

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

We love the Life of Kylie star's black tresses, but we love how much she changes her hair more. 

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Chrissy Teigen

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

When in doubt, perfect highlights and pretty waves are a go-to.

Feeling inspired? Tell us your favorite look below! 

RELATED ARTICLE: Stand Out in a Crowd With This Edgy Topknot

TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Gigi Hadid , Kim Kardashian , Nicki Minaj , Zoë Kravitz , Taraji P. Henson , Beauty , Life/Style , Top Stories , Hair , VG , 2017 MTV VMAs
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.