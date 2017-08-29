Marc Anthony Gets Playful With Girlfriend Raffaella Modugno

Anthony's love life was a giant mystery to us back in May, like seriously—a lot was going on.

That month, we learned that the singer was no longer with 21-year-old model Mariana Downing and was now finding love with Modugno. But then photos surfaced of the "Felices Los 4" singer and his ex-wife Shannon de Lima out on a yacht, and that sent people into a tizzy. Telemundo reported that the photos weren't taken during Memorial Day weekend (which is when they surfaced) but instead were snapped a month before.

It seems de Lima and Anthony are just good friends, even after a divorce which is almost impossible for many. It also helps that the Venezuelan model has also moved on since their separation in November 2016 and she's now dating Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez.

Cheers to love, right?