Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Sandra Bullock is flexing her star power to aid relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The A-list actress has pledged $1 million to help victims of the tropical storm that has devastated the Houston, Tex. area, E! News can confirm. Bullock's generous donation will benefit the American Red Cross in its ongoing effort to help those impacted by the catastrophic flooding and destruction along Texas' Gulf Coast.

"I'm just grateful I can do it," Bullock (who owns a home in Austin) said in a statement. "We have to take care of one another."

Bullock is the latest celebrity to pitch in with a generous financial contribution. Hours ago, Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous family donated $500,000 to the Red Cross. Comedian Kevin Hart also launched his own Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge, encouraging fellow stars to give $25,000 to assist Texas residents rendered homeless or without electricity amid the natural disaster.