Here's Proof That Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 15-Year Marriage Is Sweeter Than Ever

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Sep. 1, 2017 4:00 AM
There are Hollywood couples and then there is Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
For 15 years, the famous pair has managed to escape constant breakup rumors and media scrutiny. Instead, this husband and wife duo has developed a strong family unit that includes two growing kids.
Of course the couple can be spotted walking red carpets every so often. And Sarah loves a good Instagram post to gush over her hubby—who has turned into quite the cook.
But through all the movie projects and play dates, these two have managed to win over fans' hearts with their irresistible love.
After first meeting while filming the 1997 movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, the pair agreed to a dinner date a couple years later where sparks immediately flew.
AP Photo/Kristie Bull/Graylock.com
"A lot of girls back then in Hollywood as far as the actresses, they didn't eat, they ate salad," Freddie recalled in a 2016 Facebook Live. "And I had gone on a date with a handful of them. They would never eat what I would eat. You have to have that in common with me if we're going to get along."
He continued, "So Sarah came to dinner with me, and we sat down and she ate everything, including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then kill while it was alive in some oil and said, ‘It's popcorn, try!' And she ate it without even blinking, and I was like, ‘Yo, my girl is legit.'"
After all these years, however, there has to be a secret to keeping the romance alive. According to Freddie, it goes down to basics.
"We were just friends. That's one of the reasons I think our relationship has always been so good," he admitted to E! News while supporting his book Back to the Kitchen. "We were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was. She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were and vice versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person."
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
He added, "We ended up being the perfect balance. But it didn't happen until years after and there was a solid foundation built, and that's probably the main reason why we've always been cool and groovy."
In honor of the couple's 15th wedding anniversary, we decided to take a look at some of the couple's best moments from social media in our gallery below. While the beginning of their love story is one to celebrate, the present sure is special too.
"I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you," Sarah shared while celebrating 13 years. "I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me."
"Someone let me know who that red head was seen trick or treating with @realfreddieprinze ...," Sarah joked on Instagram while celebrating the spooky holiday.
"This guy #nationalspouseday," Sarah shared with her followers.
"The only time I don't mind giving up #independence lol" Sarah joked to her followers. "#happyindependenceday #fourthofjuly."
"#throwbackthursday and #thanksgiving all in one. This was our first Thanksgiving, and while we had a lot to be grateful for on that day, it doesn't compare to all that we have now," Sarah shared online. "I try very hard to be grateful and appreciative all year, but it doesn't hurt to have one dedicated day. #grateful #happythanksgiving"
"Finally out like the adults we are...to see #fantasticalbeastsandwheretofindthem," the couple wrote during date night.
Sarah's birthday message in 2017 was just the cutest. "Happy birthday @realfreddieprinze 'the happiest people don't have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything.'"
The Back to the Kitchen author and his wife are often found in the kitchen whipping up delicious meals for their family.
