Ronda Rousey Marries Travis Browne in Intimate Wedding Ceremony

While the fight of the year was going down between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey was having one of the happiest moments of her life!

The UFC fighter tied the knot to Travis Browne, E! News has learned, in front of family and friends in Hawaii. The groom shared a photo of the couple on their wedding day that he captioned, "What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017"

The couple has done their best to keep their relationship largely out of the public eye and both Ronda and Travis have remained tight-lipped about their nuptials.

"I don't talk about my personal life much. That's why it's called ‘personal life,'" Ronda shared recently to ESPN after rumors first began swirling that the two were a couple back in 2015.