Kate Bosworth's Vacation Beauty Must-Haves

Kate Bosworth is living her best life.

While on her recent Indonesian getaway with director husband, Micheal Polish, the actress revealed her easy vacation beauty routine with a step-by-step tutorial on Instagram stories. Each photo included a beauty product that's both "gorgeous and each to use (which is important to me)." The resulting look is natural-looking, accented peach and gold tones—a radiant everyday look.

Well Kate, easy beauty is important to us, too. We took note of all her favorites, so we can recreate her sun-kissed glow.