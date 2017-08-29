You're Doing It Wrong: Double Cleansing

Take off your makeup, wash your face, brush your teeth—at this point, you can probably complete your nighttime routine without any thought.

But what if we told you that adding one step to your mindless PM regimen could improve your skin? Your first thought may be that your routine is long enough as is. But, before you reject the idea completely, celebrities like Lucy Hale and Hollywood's top dermatologists state that washing your face twice at night will lead to cleaner skin.

Unlike the vampire facials and exorbitant products that celebs like Kim Kardashian use to achieve Insta-ready, dewy skin, double cleansing is simple-yet-effective, especially when you have on makeup. First, apply an oil-based cleanser to your face, which will dissolve makeup, sunscreen and sweat. Then, use a foaming cleanser that will clear pores of residual oil and grime—that's all!

"I like to explain to patients that 'like dissolves like,'" celebrity dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe revealed to E! News. "Many of the makeup products and skincare products we use are oil-based...If you wear heavy makeup, you are an ideal candidate for double cleansing because you want to very effectively remove all of that makeup residue and buildup from your face while maintaining the health of your skin's barrier."