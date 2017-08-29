Reese Witherspoon Is Joining Her BFF Mindy Kaling to Guest Star on the Final Season of The Mindy Project

For the final season of The Mindy Project, Mindy Kaling is calling for a little help from her friends. And they're delivering—in a big way.

The creator and star of the Hulu Original comedy, wrapping this year after six seasons, revealed on Tuesday that she landed none other than Big Little Lies Emmy nominee (and her A Wrinkle in Time co-star and new BFF) Reese Witherspoon for a guest-star spot in the sitcom's final 10 episodes. She shared a photo of Witherspoon on set, looking gorgeous as usual in a red gown. "Our latest #themindyproject guest star is the only woman i would want to trapped in a cave with," Kaling captioned the photo. "(This is weirdly the second cave we have acted in together!)" No additional details about Witherspoon's role have been made available, although if we were betting people, we'd put money on the notion that she's playing herself in some sort of hallucination...