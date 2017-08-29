What Fatherhood Looks Like for George Clooney: Baby Barf, Diaper Changes and Enjoying the Ride

Reese Witherspoon Is Joining Her BFF Mindy Kaling to Guest Star on the Final Season of The Mindy Project
Parenting can be messy—even for an A-lister like George Clooney.
"I just have to clean the barf off of my tux," George told The AP (via USA Today). "It used to be my barf, but now it's the twins' barf. So, it all works out."
It's been only a few months since George's twins, Ella and Alexander, entered the world, and it looks like the actor is still adjusting to his new role as a dad.
"Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying," he said.
Thankfully, Clooney can lean on wife and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who seems to be adjusting to motherhood well.
"She's like an Olympic athlete," he said. "She's doing so beautifully."
Nevertheless, it looks like he's taking the right baby steps.
"Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit," George said. "I really didn't think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins. Don't make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride."
Still, the new parents make time for romance. The couple enjoyed a few date nights this summer while vacationing in Italy.