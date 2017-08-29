What Fatherhood Looks Like for George Clooney: Baby Barf, Diaper Changes and Enjoying the Ride

Parenting can be messy—even for an A-lister like George Clooney.

"I just have to clean the barf off of my tux," George told The AP (via USA Today). "It used to be my barf, but now it's the twins' barf. So, it all works out."

It's been only a few months since George's twins, Ella and Alexander, entered the world, and it looks like the actor is still adjusting to his new role as a dad.

"Suddenly, you're responsible for other people, which is terrifying," he said.

Thankfully, Clooney can lean on wife and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who seems to be adjusting to motherhood well.