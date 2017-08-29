The Voice Coaches Stage Their Own '70s Action TV Show and It's Totally Groovy

Step aside, Starsky and Hutch. Outta the way, A-Team. There's a new fierce foursome on the scene, kicking butt and taking names on their hunt for America's next singing superstar, and they go by the name Levine, Shelton, Cyrus and Hudson!

In this hilarious new promo for season 13 of The Voice, exclusive to E! News, mainstay coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are joined by returning fan-fave Miley Cyrus and newbie Jennifer Hudson to patrol the streets in a spoof on the sort of opening credits sequences that made '70s TV procedurals so iconic. Trust us when we say, you don't want to get between an Oscar-winning diva and her pair of nunchucks. (Also trust us when we say you do not want to miss host Carson Daly's cameo as the requisite comic relief "Lug Nut.")