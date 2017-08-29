Michael Phelps' Wife Nicole Johnson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Michael and Nicole secretly married on June 13, 2016, just one month after their firstborn son was born. Though Michael was breaking records during the 2016 Rio Olympics (the swimmer has a whopping 23 gold medals to his name), it was Boomer who became a social media sensation at the Games. "One of the coolest things about being a father going into Rio is that our firstborn has the chance to see my last race ever," Michael told Us Weekly before the completion began. Admitting that it was going to be " really special ," he said, "I'm excited to have a lot of photos and to share the moments and memories with him growing up as a kid."

Nicole held her 15-month-old son, Boomer Phelps , in the photo. "Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!" she wrote. The tot, who has his own Instagram, clapped his hands in another photo. " So excited to see what mama is having!! " he wrote. "Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?"

In the midst of Hollywood's baby boom, 32-year-old swimmer Michael Phelps has announced that his wife Nicole Johnson is pregnant again. " Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! " the decorated Olympian wrote in an Instagram caption Tuesday. "Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??"

There must be something in the water!

