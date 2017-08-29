A Celeb Trainer Shares Workouts You Can Do in Jeans

But if you want to work on the bottom half of your body, the most basic options to consider could be done right at your desk. No workout clothes? No problem. If you're sitting in a chair, get up and down as if you were squatting. You can also hold onto your desk as if you're in a sliding chair to pull your body in and then push out. "That works your chest and your back," Lacey confirmed. To focus on your core, firmly place your hands down on the table top and twist from side to side until you start to feel the burn before your next meeting. You can even optimize that wait on the printing queue by standing and doing leg lifts, then going up and down on your toes to work your calves. All of these exercises are jean friendly and guarantee getting in some fitness time even on work hours. This is not only better for your body, but also for your mind and morale.

"You become more alert and productive when you work out," Lacey explained. "If you make it not weird to be healthier at the office, it'll bring office camaraderie."

Easy and fun ways to do this, she suggested, are racing your office mates in your desk chairs (yes, really), and doing lunges to meetings instead of walking there.