Nikki and Brie Bella Are Talking All Things Total Bellas Season Two: "You Get to Go in the Delivery Room With Me"

It's double trouble!

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are coming back for another season of Total Bellas, and as always, they are keeping it real. The twins have been through a lot since last season, including the birth of Brie's first child Birdie Joe Danielson with husband Bryan Danielson and Nikki's engagement to longtime boyfriendJohn Cena.

For all you fans out there, cameras were rolling for every minute of their big life milestones so you'll get to see it all! "You get to go in the delivery room with me and that never happens," Brie shared. "You actually get to see that the movies lie about how women give birth. It's so much harder and I'm excited for fans to go down the road with me in that.