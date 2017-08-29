Kardashians Donate $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3
Not even Kevin Hart could have predicted this kind of response.
With a tropical storm continuing to devastate residents of Houston, Texas, the 38-year-old comedian launched the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge Monday to support relief efforts in the area. He donated $25,000 and asked Beyoncé, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld and Justin Timberlake to match his donation. "Keep your head up Houston and keep your faith," Hart wrote Tuesday. "I love you all and my prayers are with you!"
Proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross.
Due in part to Hart, other celebrities began to share their support publicly.
Kim Kardashian announced her family's generous pledge Tuesday:
Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017
Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner confirmed Kim's promise soon after:
My sisters, mom and I accept your challenge Kev! We will be donating $500 thousand to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong https://t.co/f8iurk8dNX— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017
Houston we are praying for you!! ??— Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2017
My daughters & I are donating $500k to Houston disaster relief to help those affected by #HurricaneHarvey #RedCross #SalvationArmy— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) August 29, 2017
Go to https://t.co/ZmolHVzjN8 and https://t.co/cNMqhT9NLu to find out how you can help. We must all stand together in times of need!— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) August 29, 2017
"Stay strong Houston and hold onto faith. Me and my family know what you're going thru," Johnson told his 92.9 Instagram followers. "We survived the eye of Andrew and became stronger—so will you. All my love and strength." Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pledged $25,000 each Tuesday, and the pop star asked her followers to donate "whatever you can afford. Do as much as you can. We're gonna do as much as we can through this whole process."
"We've been watching everything that's been going on in Houston and our hearts are breaking for all the families that are displaced, all the victims. Seeing these pictures of children and all the footage, it's just devastating," she said on Instagram. "We just want to do our part to help."
As Rodriguez explained, donating is everyone's "opportunity to come together as one to help all the great families in distress down in Houston. We are praying for you and God bless all of you."
"At the end of the day, we're all one. We're all in this together," Lopez told her followers. "We have to pull together when others are in need in this country and everywhere in this world."
In 18 hours, Hart's CrowdRise page has received $291,274 in donations from 2,154 people.