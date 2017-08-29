Coldplay Dedicates New Song "Houston #1" to Hurricane Harvey Victims

During their show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., Monday, they honored those who have been affected by the devastating storm. "We were supposed to play in Houston on Friday. We were there in the morning and we were hoping it would be OK, and of course the hurricane was coming. A lot of people were supposed to come for the concert and we let them down, and a lot of people didn't want us to do the concert; some did. We're so grateful to all of you who come to our shows, and canceling shows is not something we like to do. But in this instance, we kind of had to," Martin, 40, explained. "But, I hope it's OK with you that we send some of the beautiful atmosphere in here tonight over to Texas and over to Houston, because they need it."
"Sometimes you might think that as popular band or whatever we don't give a s--t about where we are. But we really do because we understand that we wouldn't be here without you guys and girls. So, we really missed playing there; we're going to go back there. We thought, 'Well, since we're in Miami and since we've got a couple of days to spare, let's write a song for Houston and we'll sing it for you tonight and we'll send it over there and all the spirits of joy and friendship and hopefulness,'" the lead singer continued. "So, this is called 'Houston #1.'"
After changing guitars, Martin explained where he and his bandmates came up with the inspiration for the tribute track. "We all grew up loving country music, and of course that's what we think of when we go to Texas. If you'll bear with us, this is a new song, and we'll never play this again. It's a one-off and it's called 'Houston,'" he said. "We're gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we're gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show."
Coldplay has yet to reschedule its show in Houston.
The A Head Full of Dreams tour resumes Sept. 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.