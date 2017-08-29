The Real Reason Fifth Harmony Opened Their 2017 MTV VMA Performance With That Fifth Member Jumping Off Stage

Fifth Harmony shocked the world when they opened their performance at the 2017 MTV VMAs with five girls on stage...only to watch the fifth member go flying off the stage backwards before they actually started singing.

5H fans and viewers alike figured it was a statement to bid farewell to Camila Cabello—the original fifth member who left the group in December—and, not surprisingly, it had the internet freaking TF out.

However,Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui all joined Good Morning America today and admitted it was more of an artistic statement than a jab at Cabello.