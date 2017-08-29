Joel Osteen Denies Closing Houston Megachurch's Doors Amid Hurricane Harvey

Lakewood Church also sent ABC News photos it said show flooding in and around the building.

The megachurch will also be used as a donation center; it is scheduled to open around noon Tuesday, according to church spokesman (and Joel's father-in-law) Donald Iloff. And at least several hundred people can be housed on the second floor of the church, he told CNN Tuesday.

In separate tweets Monday, Joel and Victoria wrote, "Our hearts break as we see the damage and destruction in our city. Please join us in helping Houston recover." The Osteens set up a relief fund for those affected by the hurricane, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm.

"Dear Lakewood Church family, we want to let you know that our hearts are with each of you and your families during this difficult time. We are praying for you and we are praying for our city, and for all of those affected by the devastating flooding and rains caused by Hurricane Harvey. We love you and we love this city. And we want to help," they wrote on the website. "Over the last couple of days, as the enormity of this storm was being realized, we have been working to organize relief efforts for the Houston area with our friend Franklin Graham and the disaster relief organization that he oversees, Samaritan's Purse. Samaritan's Purse has been, since its inception, organized to respond to situations just like Hurricane Harvey, and we are grateful to be able to partner with them to provide assistance to the Houston area."