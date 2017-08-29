Stand Out in a Crowd With This Edgy Topknot

When it comes to standing out in a crowd, TRESemmé hairstylist Justine Marjan knows a thing or two about it.
"If you're going to be dancing the night away, say, at a concert, an edgy topknot is the perfect, versatile style," explains the pro. For one, it keeps your hair out of your face. The look is also great for all hair types, but it works best on tresses shoulder-length or longer.
Take note: An edgy topknot is not your typical throw-and-go updo. It's less perfect than a stringent ballerina bun, but more sophisticated than a messy, bedhead version.
"The trick is to separate your hair into two sections. That really allows you to control the smoothness and keep it sleek-looking," notes Justine.
Here's how you do it:
Step 1: Separate your hair into two sections, first creating a high ponytail with the top section. Pro tip: Trace from your cheekbones to the crown of the head as a guide for where to place it.
Step 2: Use a smoothing brush sprayed with TRESemmé TWO Extra Hold Hair Spray to smooth strands before securing tightly into place.
Step 3: Once the top section is secured, gather the bottom section up to the top ponytail. "Again, spray the smoothing brush with TRESemmé TWO Extra Hold Hair Spray to assist," our pro Justine reminds us.
Step 4: Once both sections are in place, use a hair bungee to wrap around the base of the gathered ponytail.
Step 5: Then, twist the ponytail into a knot, pinning it into place with French pins. "Tying the ponytail into a knot makes it look less like a ballerina bun, which tends to look juvenile and too perfect," she says.
Bonus: "To make it a little edgier and cooler, add a little leather thread and use bobby pins and randomly pin it into the bun," Justine adds.
Music festival, here you come!