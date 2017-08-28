Pharrell Williams, Shania Twain and More Stars Head to the 2017 U.S. Open

Summer may be winding down, but the tennis matches are just getting started.

The 2017 U.S. Open is officially upon us meaning the best players in tennis are heading to New York to compete in the world famous tournament.

With matches well underway, Hollywood's biggest stars are also hoping for a ticket into the annual event to catch Venus Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and other athletes face-off.

On Monday night, however, the hottest ticket in town was entry into the 17th Annual USTA foundation Opening Night Gala at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

It's such a special night that Shania Twain decided to celebrate her birthday at the event.