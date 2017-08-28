Pharrell Williams, Shania Twain and More Stars Head to the 2017 U.S. Open

Shania Twain

Mike Stobe/Getty Images for USTA

Summer may be winding down, but the tennis matches are just getting started.

The 2017 U.S. Open is officially upon us meaning the best players in tennis are heading to New York to compete in the world famous tournament.

With matches well underway, Hollywood's biggest stars are also hoping for a ticket into the annual event to catch Venus Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and other athletes face-off.

On Monday night, however, the hottest ticket in town was entry into the 17th Annual USTA foundation Opening Night Gala at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

It's such a special night that Shania Twain decided to celebrate her birthday at the event.

"It's @usopen day, I can't wait to perform," she wrote on Twitter. "What a way to spend my birthday! Tune into ESPN 2 from 7:15pm for the opening ceremony!"

As the games begin, we're keeping track of all the 2017 U.S. Open star sightings in our gallery below.

From Luke Bryan and Alec Baldwin to Katie Couric and Megyn Kelly, you just never know who will show up.

Pharrell Williams, USTA Foundation Opening Night

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams

Clap along if you're ready for a star-studded night. The "Happy" singer steps out in Adidas gear for opening night. 

Megyn Kelly, USTA Foundation Opening Night

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Megyn Kelly

The NBC News anchor looks radiant in red while stepping out at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. 

Jesse Palmer, US Open Sightings

Instagram

Jesse Palmer

"One of the best perks of living in NYC," the former Bachelor star shared on Instagram. "#USOpen #Tennis #NYC #OneMoreButton."
 

Shania Twain, USTA Foundation Opening Night

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shania Twain

The birthday girl has arrived! The beloved country singer gears up for a special performance at the Opening Night Gala. 

Luke Bryan, Caroline Boyer, USTA Foundation Opening Night

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Luke Bryan & Caroline Boyer

In between his Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day tour, the country singer and his wife arrive in New York for the U.S. Open Gala. 

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, USTA Foundation Opening Night

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hilaria & Alec Baldwin

Date night done right! The Hollywood couple enjoys a kids-free night in the Big Apple.

Katie Couric, USTA Foundation Opening Night

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Katie Couric

After spending the weekend in the Hamptons, the journalist heads to the Queens borough of New York.

Lin Manuel-Miranda, USTA Foundation Opening Night

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lin Manuel-Miranda

Looking cool in blue! The Hamilton star is ready for a night out at the U.S. Open Opening Night Gala.   

Good luck to all the athletes and we can't wait to see who we spy in those highly sought after VIP seats. 

