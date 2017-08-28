Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe Totally Nailed "Always Be My Baby" While Onstage With Mom

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

Ooh darling, Mariah Carey concerts have never been so sweet!

As the music superstar continues the "All The Hits" tour with Lionel Richie, guests at this weekend's show were treated to a special surprise.

While belting out "Always Be My Baby," Mariah received some extra help from her daughter Monroe.

In video posted onto Instagrams, fans were able to catch a glimpse of the mother-daughter moment that received plenty of applause from the crowd.

"#AlwaysBeMyBaby," Mariah captioned the special moment from the United Center in Chicago. "#RoeRoe."