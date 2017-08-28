Bachelor in Paradise's Tanner and Jade Tolbert Get Emotional When Discussing Baby Emerson: "It's Crazy Love"

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the joys of parenthood.
It's been less than two weeks since Tanner and Jade Tolbert welcomed their first child into the world.
And while fans of the Bachelor in Paradise couple have witnessed aww-worthy photo shoots with their baby girl on social media, they haven't exactly heard how mom and dad are doing—until now.
"People always say that you don't realize how much you can love somebody until you have a kid but it's wild," Jade shared on the "I Don't Get It" podcast hosted by sisters Ashley and Lauren Iaconetti. "There was one night where she was up every hour and I got no sleep and I was just crying but I can't be mad at you because I just look at her face and it's crazy love."
She continued while holding back tears, "It makes me love everything more. I love Tanner more. I love my dogs more. Your heart is just so full. It's just unbelievable."
Back on August 17, the couple confirmed the arrival of Emerson Avery Tolbert. Her arrival came one month before Jade's scheduled delivery. Fortunately, both parents were prepared to welcome a new family member—for the most part.
"I think mentally, neither of us were quite ready just to be parents. I don't think anyone is that very first time. You don't know what to expect and you always have this idea of September in your mind and it happens in August, it's a weird deal," Tanner shared on the podcast. "I was in awe of Jade and how strong she was being. It happened quick. It was in fast labor and she was in constant pain and I was just hoping that everything would come out okay because the baby was so early. It all worked out good."
Moving forward, Jade and Tanner are trying their best to get some decent sleep. At the same time, they are the first to admit how lucky they feel to have a child of their own.
Emerson already has her own Instagram—with more than 75,000 followers—that is run by mom and dad. She has experienced her first photo shoot and yes, she already gets along great with the pet dogs.
"She is such an angel and we can't get enough of her!" Jade recentlyshared on Instagram.