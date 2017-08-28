Button-Up Shirts That Will Look Different From Everyone Else's

If you've bought one button-up shirt, you've bought them all, right? Wrong.

It's true: Most button-up shirts are pretty self-explanatory and traditional in design. There's the crisp Peter Pan collar, the stiff cotton texture and the classic buttons neatly lined up down the front center of the shirt.

But heed this warning: Basic does not have to mean boring. For instance, you can go off-the-shoulder or try one that has a little more volume in the sleeves. From classic flannel to more avant-garde styles, these button-ups will have you feeling like your most original self.