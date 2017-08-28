Button-Up Shirts That Will Look Different From Everyone Else's

Branded: Button Ups, GIF

If you've bought one button-up shirt, you've bought them all, right? Wrong.

It's true: Most button-up shirts are pretty self-explanatory and traditional in design. There's the crisp Peter Pan collar, the stiff cotton texture and the classic buttons neatly lined up down the front center of the shirt.

But heed this warning: Basic does not have to mean boring. For instance, you can go off-the-shoulder or try one that has a little more volume in the sleeves. From classic flannel to more avant-garde styles, these button-ups will have you feeling like your most original self. 

Keep scrolling to find yours!

Branded: Button Ups

The Great

The Great The Easy Button Up Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt, $285

Branded: Button Ups

Boohoo

Boohoo Imogen Bardot Check Shirt, $24

Branded: Button Ups

Rails

Rails Channing Embroidered Military Shirt, $188

Article continues below

Branded: Button Ups

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant Oklyne Cotton Shirt, $144

Branded: Button Ups

Topshop

Topshop Stripe Off the Shoulder Top, $55

Branded: Button Ups

Equipment

Equipment Leema Floral Button Up, $258

Article continues below

Branded: Button Ups

Boohoo

Boohoo Petite Ava Applique Off The Shoulder Shirt, $36

Branded: Button Ups

Topshop

Topshop Embroidered Floral Shirt, $80

Branded: Button Ups

Dorothy Perkins

Dorothy Perkins Chambray Blue Polka Dot Shirt, $45

Article continues below

Branded: Button Ups

Boohoo

Boohoo Ellie Oversized Distressed Embroidered Denim Shirt, $44

Branded: Button Ups

Topshop

Topshop Love-Heart Print Casual Shirt, $60

Branded: Button Ups

Boohoo

Boohoo Genevieve Gingham Blouson Sleeve Blouse, $40

Article continues below

Branded: Button Ups

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Wilson Printed Silk Crepe de Chine Shirt, $750

Branded: Button Ups

Boohoo

Boohoo Eva Tie Front White Shirt, $40

Branded: Button Ups

J. Crew

J.Crew Ruffle Stripe Shirt, $78

Article continues below

Branded: Button Ups

Rails

Rails Hunter Plaid Shirt, $148

Branded: Button Ups

Madewell

Madewell Morningview Stripe Tie Sleeve Shirt, $75

Branded: Button Ups

Levi's

Levi's Women's Boston Red Sox Buffalo Western Button-Up Shirt, $65

Article continues below

Branded: Button Ups

Equipment

Equipment Essential Shine Button Up, $278

Branded: Button Ups

Boohoo

Boohoo Kaitlyn Embroidered Striped Shirt, $24

Branded: Button Ups

Nobody Denim

Nobody Denim Vintage Button Up, $90

Article continues below

Wardrobe refresh, here you come!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

