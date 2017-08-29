Miley Cyrus Sings Along to Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart" During Family Reunion on Carpool Karaoke

Ready to get rowdy with the Cyrus family?!
It's a family affair on tonight's episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke when Miley Cyrus and the rest of the Cyrus clan, Billy Ray, Tish, Brandi, Trace, Braison, and Noah, all pile into one car for some good ol' fashion sing-a-long fun. Of course, one tune that had to be played during their ride? "Achy Breaky Heart," Billy Ray's iconic hit song that was released in 1992.
And in the exclusive clip above, which first debuted exclusively during Monday night's airing of E! News, the family decided to break out some vital accessories: mullet-and-bandana wigs. oh, and Miley added a grill for food measure.
"Guys, I think we can official say the Cyrus family reunion is over," Billy Ray says at the end of the clip, with Miley replying, "That was one of the best days ever."
Awww! Aside from their Carpool Karaoke jam sesh, Miley and Billy Ray will also be working together this season on The Voice, when he serves as her team's guest advisor.
In addition to Miley, Noah, Billy Ray, Tish, Brandi, Trace and Braison (who is driving), Tuesday's second all-new episode of Carpool Karaoke, based on the hit segment from The Late Late Show With James Corden, will also feature Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, who will be joined by their Girls Trip co-stars Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish.
The Cyrus family episode of Carpool Karaoke premieres tonight (Aug. 29) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Apple Music.