Kevin Hart Launches Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge

Kevin Hart is calling on his fellow celebrities to help make a difference in helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The comedian posted a video to Instagram starting a new "challenge" he's hoping will sweep social media among his famous friends. He admits that he's putting aside the silliness to discuss something more serious.
"I'm starting a real challenge," he starts before adding that he will "lead the charge in stepping up this way." Hart will donate $25,000 to the American Red Cross to help those suffering from damages and injuries caused by the hurricane that has left some people in Texas homeless and thousands more without electricity.
Dwyane "Rock" Johnson, Beyoncé, Chris Rock, Jay-Z, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Steve Harvey and Justin Timberlake are just a few of the names he calls on to keep the challenge going. The sum seems a small price to pay in an effort to help the people of Texas in this trying time. The New York Times has reported that five people have already been killed by the flooding with dozens more injured. Some areas of the state are looking at up to 50 inches of water, making evacuation difficult.
"I am getting a link together now people," he writes in the caption. "Help me help Houston."
Celebrities aren't the only ones that can make a difference. You can donate to the American Red Cross now to help those affected by visiting www.redcross.org.