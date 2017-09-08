7 Facts About Traveling as a Celebrity Stylist

Sometimes, the stylish ensembles of celebrities abroad are so dreamy, they actually rival the beauty of their foreign backdrops. We're talking Chrissy Teigen in Venice, Lily Collins in Cannes and Rihanna pretty much anywhere she goes. But don't be fooled: There's a team of fashion fairies and makeup magicians responsible for all that.

After all, do you think the perfection that was Celine Dion in Paris happened all by itself? If you could peel your eyes off the fuzzy pink Louboutins and head-to-toe tiger motif, you'd notice a subtle caption cred to outfit wizard Law Roach, whose A-list clients also include Zendaya and Ariana Grande. This duo is rocking the fashion world, one inspired couture look after the next.