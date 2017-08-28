Taylor Swift Is Selling ''I Heart TS'' Shirts (Not That Tom Hiddleston Needs One)

Taylor Swift dropped her music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," sparking tons of conversation surrounding the various bits of shade and symbolism throughout it.

While we couldn't help but notice some serious references to both Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian, one of the most obvious messages was the "I ❤ TS" shirts her eight male dancers wore behind her.

Obviously, the costumes symbolized Tom Hiddleston's handmade shirt he donned during the singer's 2016 Fourth of July party, which sparked tons of headlines and conversation over whether their whole relationship was just a publicity stunt.