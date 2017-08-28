Jennifer Lopez's Workout Secret Involves Dwayne Johnson

It's a Saturday afternoon. You've got on your best pair of Lululemon leggings; your sneakers are securely fastened. It's go time.
But you just…can't.
Sometimes, finding motivation to get to the gym can be tough. It happens to the best of us: Growing tired of the same old fitness routine is common. It's also possible to be more interested in a good series than that SLT class. But celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Dwayne Johnson have the secret to staying on track. And despite what you'd expect, it's totally free.
The solution is incredibly simple, and you know about it already: It's called a workout buddy. Why is training in pairs so effective that even celebs coordinate their busy schedules to make it work?
There are real benefits to recruiting a friend as part of your workout routine. Having company is a great source of motivation—while skipping your solo session is easy, it's much more difficult to cancel on someone when you've set up a time and a place to meet. This could be the key from turning casual exercise into an actual habit.
When you get to the gym as a pair, you can help each other with form and push one another to the next level. Having another person there means they can provide assistance like spot training and, of course, cheerleading. You can experiment with your routine by incorporating two-person exercises (and finally find out what all the hype is with those medicine balls). Plus, our friends make everything more fun, so why not add that to your fitness regimen?
Check out the stars who are thriving at the gym with a workout buddy at their side.
Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian
Where there is one Kardashian, you'll likely find another. We've already crowned Khloé the fitness queen, so it's no surprise she knows all the tricks to a successful workout. The Revenge Body host was joined by her sister Kourtney for a boxing session in the sun. Can we come, too?
Kate Hudson
When you have your own line of active wear, you've been officially initiated into the club of fitness fanatics. The Fabletics founder brought her friends along with her for some high-intensity activity and lots of fun.
Ashley Graham
The Dogpound is a model magnet, so you can expect to find Ashley there on a regular basis. But she's not always alone. The gym posted a photo of Ashley and her buddy in major workout mode along with the caption: "Friends don't let friends skip sessions, they SMASH it with you!"
Minka Kelly and Mandy Moore
While your fitness pal is good for keeping you pumped up, they can also serve as a resting object during downtime. Minka placed her head (adorably!) on Mandy's lap during a session of cardio climbing.
Jennifer Lopez and Dwayne Johnson
OK, we don't want to make Alex Rodriguez jealous here, but this is one workout duo that looks really good breaking a sweat together. The Rock posted this #tbt shot after a hard-core session with his favorite workout friend, and we can't decide who looks better (just kidding, J.Lo ALWAYS wins). He referred to the singer as his "family and fellow gym beast." That's one dedicated partnership.
Shay Mitchell
This Pretty Little Liar lives almost as dangerously IRL as her character does on the show. Shay shared a video of a partner exercise with a friend who almost fell right one top of her—but it looks like they got a good laugh and a great workout. What are friends for?
OK, we're ready to make a gym pal. What's the policy on coordinating outfits?