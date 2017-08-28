Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Daughter August With a Sweet Family Photo and an Inspirational Letter

Mark, the fifth richest person in the world, wants August and her sister to ease into adulthood. "You will be busy when you're older, so I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now. I hope you read your favorite Dr. Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp," he wrote. "I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you've tamed every color horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want. And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you're a great sleeper. And I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you."

Most importantly, he wrote, "Childhood is magical."

"You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future," wrote Mark, who co-founded Facebook 13 years ago. "You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation. August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us. Love, Mom and Dad."

Zuckerberg did not share August's birth details in his Facebook update.