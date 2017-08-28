A Year Without Juan Gabriel: Looking Back at the Late Singer's Legacy

At the time, former President Barack Obamatook to Twitter to express his condolences with a statement.

"For over forty years, Juan Gabriel brought his beloved Mexican music to millions, transcending borders and generations. To so many Mexican-Americans, Mexicans and people all over the world, his music sounds like home. With his romantic lyrics, passionate performances and signature style, Juan Gabriel captivated audiences and inspired countless young musicians. He was one of the greats of Latin music--and his spirit will live on in his enduring songs, and in the hearts of the fans who love him," he wrote.

Juan Gabriel collaborated with all of the biggest names in music, one of them being was Marc Anthony who shared a touching post expressing the importance that the late singer had over his career.

"Today the world of Latin music has lost a giant, an icon, and a legend that marked my life forever. He is responsible that my career took the route that it did from the very first day," Marc wrote in Spanish. "I am enormously saddened by the loss of one of my heroes. A life bigger than life itself dimmed today, but your music and legacy will stay with us forever. Rest in peace, my light."

The news continued to overwhelm the singer when he took the stage hours later, and he couldn't hold back his tears. He posted the moment on his Instagram account and captioned it in Spanish saying, "A night dedicated to my dear brother @soyjuangabriel another angel escaped us...take care of us from wherever you are."