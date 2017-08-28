Kim Kardashian Dubbed ''America's New First Lady'' on First Magazine Cover With North West

Are the Kardashians the real first family of America?

According to Interview magazine, it appears so.

Kim Kardashian takes on a Jackie Kennedy-inspired look for the September cover of the publication, posing beside North West for the toddler's first-ever magazine cover.

Inside the pages of the spread, Kim and Nori pose together in what's designed to look like the White House and both partake in their own, separate interviews—another first for the 4-year-old.

Nori was interviewed by Kaia Gerber, Britney Spears' sons Sean and Jayden Federline and her cousin Penelope Disick. She revealed her favorite kind of pizza is cheese, her favorite song is daddy Kanye West's "Amazing," and her favorite color is "Rainbow."