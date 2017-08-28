North West "Does Not Like" Her Brother Saint, Kim Kardashian Says

In a pre-taped appearance, the star of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians filled in for KellyRipa on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where she gave an update on the dynamic between her 4-year-old daughter and her 20-month-old son. "I don't know if it's 'cause she's the older sister...I don't know what it is; I thought it was a phase. She does not like her brother. It's so hard for me," Kim said. "I thought it was like, 'OK, a couple months; she's just warming up to it.' She got so jealous when I would breastfeed and all that stuff. Now, the phase isn't going away!"
Kim, who first became a mom in 2013, told Ryan Seacrest North thinks she's "outsmarting" her whenever she tries to exclude Saint. "She's like, 'We're having a tea party. No boys allowed. Dad can't come. No boys!' She'll slam the door on her brother's face, and he'll just start crying."
Saint "likes to imitate her now," the 36-year-old reality star continued. "So if she's crying, then he'll just start fake crying. I'm like, 'One of you! I can't pick up both of you and figure it all out!'"
Later on, Ryan asked if Kim and Kanye West "ever sleep in separate beds."
While the couple typically sleeps together, every so often they will sleep in one of their kids' rooms—but they never sleep apart intentionally, like Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian used to do. They slept in "two separate rooms," Kim recalled. "I don't know what they do now."
Kim and Ryan talked about a study that said it's healthier to sometimes sleep in separate beds. While Kim and Kanye's bed is more than big enough for the two of them, they like to cuddle and watch TV together. "I don't know," she told Ryan. "I want to sleep in bed with my spouse."
Things got more serious when Ryan brought up Kim's last time in Paris, during which time she was bound, gagged and robbed at gunpoint. "Last season was really hard for me, just because I thought, 'I've had it,'" she confessed, adding, "I'm not a conspiracy theorist, but I was having maybe a good month of just being on edge and thinking everyone was plotting and planning."
The incident forced Kim to reevaluate how she goes about her day-to-day life—and presents it on social media. "I just thought, 'There is so much going and we just never stop.' I just took a couple months off and I wasn't on social media, and honestly, I think it is so beneficial for everyone in life—no matter what you do, who you are, how old you are, you need a digital detox," she said. "Even if you stay at home and have a digital detox vacation, it is so important."
Once Kim was safely back home in the U.S., everything in her life had to change, she recalled. Yes, everything—"how I move, what security I have around me and my kids, and how I travel."
But the "most difficult thing" Kim and her family have "ever dealt with or filmed" was Caitlyn Jenner's transition in 2015, "just because we had no idea if people were going to accept her."
"That was hardest thing, seeing that someone might go through a lot of pain and you can't do anything to protect that person," Kim said of Kris Jenner's former spouse. "That was a really hard time, dealing with every family member's emotions, and everyone had different feelings."
Kim was among the more understanding family members. "I try to really put myself in other people's shoes. I feel like I've been through so much and I've never appreciated it when people have judged me, so I've tried to be really open-minded and really nonjudgmental," she told Ryan. "I think I just offer different advice to different family members and be that peacemaker."
Since the release of Caitlyn's book, dynamics have changed. "We don't have much of a relationship, but we're family, so I do believe that this is just a phase," Kim said. "There's been so much hurt and pain with Caitlyn and my mom. At the end of the day, I'll always ride for my mom. Like, she's my mom! I love her to death. I respect [Kendall Jenner] and [KylieJenner]—that's their dad, and it's crazy dynamic, but at the end of the day we're all family and I'm not going to say anything [bad]. I'm trying to be super positive and hope that it all resolves itself."