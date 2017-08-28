DJ Khaled's 10-Month-Old Son Wore a $2,000 Gucci Suit at the 2017 MTV VMAs

DJ Khaled's son is already dressing better than us, and he's not even a year old.
The rapper's 10-month-old son, Asahd Tuck Khaled, donned a roughly $2,000 head-to-toe Gucci ensemble when he joined his daddy at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.
The navy, jacquard taffeta suit was embroidered with little monsters and came complete with a $820 jacket over a $260 button-down shirt, a pair of $580 pants, $275 leather shoes and, of course, $35 blue, red and green Gucci socks.
The grand total? $1,970.
If you just sighed out of the mere fact that this baby's outfit cost more than anything you've ever owned in your closet, you're not alone.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
To be fair, however, he is his daddy's little angel, so it's really not his fault he's so spoiled.
In fact, DJ Khaled chatted with E! News' Sibley Scoles ahead of the VMAs last night during which he couldn't help but gush over his "biggest blessing."
"Everything's about my son," he told us. "It's unbelievable [to be here]. It's a feeling that I can't really explain. It's a joy, and to have my biggest blessing with me—you know, I've never been nominated for a VMA. This is my first time...So this is big. I'm with my son, my queen."
As for topping what he's already done, Khaled admitted his son has been his biggest accomplishment so far, so he's focusing on that at the moment.
"God is the greatest thing ever, and this right here," he said, pointing to his son, "I said it and I'll say it a hundred times—this is my greatest blessing."
Too cute.
Fashion Police: returns Monday, August 28 at 9e|6p, only on E!