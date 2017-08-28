DJ Khaled's 10-Month-Old Son Wore a $2,000 Gucci Suit at the 2017 MTV VMAs

To be fair, however, he is his daddy's little angel, so it's really not his fault he's so spoiled.

In fact, DJ Khaled chatted with E! News' Sibley Scoles ahead of the VMAs last night during which he couldn't help but gush over his "biggest blessing."

"Everything's about my son," he told us. "It's unbelievable [to be here]. It's a feeling that I can't really explain. It's a joy, and to have my biggest blessing with me—you know, I've never been nominated for a VMA. This is my first time...So this is big. I'm with my son, my queen."

As for topping what he's already done, Khaled admitted his son has been his biggest accomplishment so far, so he's focusing on that at the moment.