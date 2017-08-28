Taylor Swift Reveals Who's Still in Her Squad With "Look What You Made Me Do"

One day you're in, and the next day you're out.

As Cady Heron said in the 2004 movie Mean Girls, frenemy Gretchen Weiners "knew it was better to be in the plastics, hating life, than to not be in at all. Because being with the plastics was like being famous. People looked at you all the time and everybody knew stuff about you."

Over the years, similar things have been said about Taylor Swift's ever-evolving squad. It's a notion Swift mocked in her music video for "Look What You made Me Do" by lording over her plastic pals. Wearing a liquid latex ensemble, she intimidated those at "Squad U," a fictional factory where identical women must obey her rules or find themselves in a pile of mannequins.