Taylor Swift Reveals Who's Still in Her Squad With "Look What You Made Me Do"

One day you're in, and the next day you're out.
As Cady Heron said in the 2004 movie Mean Girls, frenemy Gretchen Weiners "knew it was better to be in the plastics, hating life, than to not be in at all. Because being with the plastics was like being famous. People looked at you all the time and everybody knew stuff about you."
Over the years, similar things have been said about Taylor Swift's ever-evolving squad. It's a notion Swift mocked in her music video for "Look What You made Me Do" by lording over her plastic pals. Wearing a liquid latex ensemble, she intimidated those at "Squad U," a fictional factory where identical women must obey her rules or find themselves in a pile of mannequins.
In two scenes, Swift reprised the sweeter role she played in 2008's "You Belong With Me" video. Wearing a white tee with the words "Junior Jewels" scribbled on it, the more innocent version of Swift clues fans in as to which members of her squad are still card-carrying members. The list features famous and non-famous friends, including Lily Aldridge, Abigail Anderson, Lena Dunham, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Todrick Hall, Martha Hunt, Claire Kislinger, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran and Patrick Stewart. BFF Karlie Kloss' name was noticeably M.I.A., as were Cara Delevingne, Lorde and Ruby Rose's.
Hall was the only one to appear in the video, wearing an "I ❤ T.S." tank top—a clear dig at people who mocked Swift's then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston for wearing a similar shirt last year.
Perhaps it's best not to read too much into the names of Swift's tee, though.
Jack Antonoff's name wasn't on her shirt either, and he co-wrote the song and accepted an award on her behalf at the 2017 MTV VMAs, where "Look What You Made Me Do" premiered.
After all, even talking about Swift's squad can cause problems.
Case in point: Lorde recently said she didn't consider herself a squad member, telling Australia's Sunrise, "I don't hang out with these people at all." After the singer's comments were taken out of context, however, she took to Twitter to clarify her position. "I've always found people's perception of this 'squad' idea frustrating in the past. It was never some exclusive club or secret society," she said. "I want to say one more time that Taylor has always been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past 5 years. All of them. I f--ked up an interview question."
Swift has not explained the symbolism of her music video yet.
"Look What You Made Me Do" is the lead single off her album Reputation, out Nov. 10.