Tyler Posey Smooches His New Girlfriend and 7 More Things You Didn't See on TV at the 2017 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift debuted her new music video, Fifth Harmonybid farewell to Camila Cabello in a big way, and Jared Leto was caught bopping around in a glittering cape...

Yes, you guessed it, we're talking about the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

The show brought some serious, headline-making moments and big wins. For example, Ed Sheeran took home the award for Artist of the Year, while Khalid won for Best New Artist and Fifth Harmony won for Best Pop Video.

But there were also a lot of things that didn't happen on TV...