Heather Heyer's Mom Honors Music's Biggest Stars "Fighting Against the System" at the MTV VMAs

MTV is honoring the stars who are trying to make a difference.

While six nominees were featured in the "Best Fight Against the System" award at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards, event organizers decided to switch things up.

After being introduced by Rev. Robert E. Lee, Heather Heyer's mom Susan Bro delivered a speech about fighting hatred.

"Only 15 days ago, my daughter Heather was killed as she protested racism. I miss her, but I know she is here tonight," Susan explained. "I have been deeply moved to see people across the world, the whole world, find inspiration in her courage. Today, I am announcing the launch of the Heather Heyer Foundation, a nonprofit organization that will provide scholarships to help more people join Heather's fight against hatred."