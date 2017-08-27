Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Sound Off on Finale's Big Jon Snow Reveal: "Ewwwww!"

Game of Thrones introduced a new character on Sunday night...except he's actually been around all along. (Warning: MAJOR spoilers from the season seven finale ahead. Read at your own risk!)
Sunday night's finale finally confirmed one of the GOT fandom's most popular theories: R + L = J. Yes, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark...and he's legitimate, as the two were indeed married in a secret ceremony, which we got to see thanks to Bran's (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) visions.
This, obviously, is huge for a number of reasons. 1. Jon's real name is Aegon Targaryen and he's not a bastard. 2. He's the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. 3. Just as Bran and Sam are piecing this together, Jon and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) were consummating their relationship for the first time. (Yay to them finally hooking up! Boo to incest! But hey, they don't know they are aunt and nephew?!)
Freaking out? Us too! And even Harington and Clarke were blown away by the reveal.
"Ewwwww!" is how Clarke predicted Dany will react when she finds out she had sex with her nephew in the eighth (and final) season) in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I think that's how it's going to go. I get the toothbrush—"
As for how the Queen will feel about Jon (or Aegon, we gotta start getting used to that, we guess!) actually being the rightful heir to the throne? "I've worked so hard, I don't want to share that throne," she told the mag. "No. The throne's big enough for one dragon bum, and that's mine. That's it!"
Of course, the bombshell revelation will impact Jon and Dany's relationship in some way, but the actors aren't sharing that info just yet.
"That part of it, I can't predict," Harington said. "It could be them walking off into the sunset. It could be them killing each other." (We'll take the former please.)
Well, it will surely change their relationship, according to Game of Thrones' bosses.
"Just as we're seeing these two people come together, we're hearing the information that will inevitably, if not tear them apart, at least cause real problems in their relationship, " co-showrunner D.B. Weiss said of the reveal happening at the same time as Jon and Dany's hookup happening on-screen. " And she's his aunt."
Co-showrunner David Benioff added, "It complicates everything on a political level, on a personal level, and it just makes everything that could've been so neat and kind of perfect for Jon and Dany and it really muddies the waters."
You can say that again.
In the interview with EW, Harington talked about how unusual the process was for them to develop their characters' chemistry after not working together for six years, despite knowing each other personally all that time.
"Usually you go into a movie and meet [your costar] for the first time and you develop that chemistry over that time. But if you've known somebody for seven years and shared this incredible journey in your own lives together," he explained. "We're both kind of freaking out about it. I would be like, 'What's the sexual tension in this scene?' and she's like, 'Stop talking about sexual tension!' It's a unique experience to be in as an actor and you know the world is watching."
Clarke then joked, "Yeah [I would say], ‘Would you just stop? Just give me some sexy eyes, don't keep talking about sexual chemistry all the time."
When it came to the sex scene itself, Clarke liked that it was all action, saying, "I love that when we get to the saucy stuff it's a beautiful acceptance of a wordless…yep."
What did you think of Game of Thrones' season seven finale? Do you want to see Jon and Dany together or is it just wrong for you?