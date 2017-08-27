Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale Delivers One of the Series' Most Satisfying Deaths and the Hookup We've Been Waiting For

Everyone together now: FINALLY.

Game of Thrones closed out its seventh (and penultimate) season on Sunday night, and while it was an episode filled to the brim with characters being reunited, lots of one-on-one conversations and words, the HBO hit series still delivered one of the most anticipated deaths. (Warning, MAJOR spoilers ahead!)

RIP, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen)! Please don't bleed all over Winterfell on your way out. Yes, our Stark Sisters outsmarted Lord Baelish, providing the sister team-up of our dreams. Oh, and guess what: Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) FINALLY did it, making us squeal/feel icky since they are aunt and nephew. (Yes, we're reverting back to eighth grade lingo, shhh!)...just as the truth about Jon's real parents came out.

Plus, there was a break-up, a redemption, a major truce, a huge meet-up with SO many characters and the actual start of a war. Yeah, A LOT happened this week in Westeros...