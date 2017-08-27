Kesha Delivers Emotional Speech on Suicide Prevention at MTV Video Music Awards: "None of Us Are Alone"

Kesha is using her voice for good.
While appearing at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer was asked to introduce a performance very important to her heart.
Before Logic took to the stage to sing "1-800-273-8255" with Alessia Cara and Khalid, Kesha delivered a personal speech that touched several viewers.
"It has been said that if you knew who walked beside you, you could never experience fear or doubt again. Every so often, a rare and important song and video come along that lets us know how true that is," she shared while introducing the song named after the Suicide Prevention Hotline. "The truth is piercing. And the truth is what matters. And the truth is that none of us are alone."
Kesha continued, "It takes great courage to show the vulnerable side of being human. And we all have that vulnerable side. Whatever you are going through, however dark it may seem, there is an undeniable truth and strength in the fact that you are not alone. We all have struggles. And as long as you never give up on yourself, light will break through the darkness."
During the speech, many fans couldn't help but remember that Kesha is going through a tough legal battle with Dr. Luke that has put her under the spotlight.
At the same time, the singer recently celebrated her new album Rainbow debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's 200 Albums Chart.
As for tonight's big performance, the music superstars invited suicide attempt survivors and loss survivors on stage. And yes, there were tears involved.
"Here, now if you believe in this message—our message of peace, love, positivity, equality for all—I demand that you rise to your feet and applaud not only for yourselves, but for the foundation we all raised for children," Logic shared with the crowd.
