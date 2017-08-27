Pink Delivers Inspiring Message to Her Daughter While Accepting Video Vanguard Award at 2017 MTV VMAs

Before receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Sunday night at the 2017 MTV VMAs, Pink delighted the crowd, which included her excited daughter Willow Sage (who was mouthing along with her mama's words) and husband Cary Hart at The Forum tonight with a hit-for-hit medley. During the rousing mashup, Pink belted out some of her chart-toppers like "Get the Party Started" "Raise Your Glass" "So What" and "Blow Me."
After the performance, Pink's pal Ellen DeGeneres took the stage and explained that Cher was originally set to present the edgy songstress with tonight's award. However, Cher wasn't able to at the last minute, and Ellen was asked to fill in and agreed to give her longtime friend the prestigious award (despite the show happening at the same time as the Game of Thrones finale). The funny lady explained, "I love Pink. She is my friend. I think she is the most incredible performer. When she said she would like me to give her this award. I was honored. I said absolutely."
Pink then accepted the prestigious award and during her speech she quickly recounted a time recently when her 6-year-old daughter said to her, "I am the ugliest girl I know," explaining that she feared that she looked like a boy.
Pink explained she was perturbed by her young daughter's harsh words about herself and decided to get into action. She explained to the crowd, "I went home and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her and in that presentation, there were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth and are probably made fun of every day of their lives and carry on. [They] wave their flag, and inspire the rest of us. These are artists like Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Annie Lennox, Prince, Janis Joplin, George Michael, Elton John, so many artists."
Pink then explained to her daughter (and the audience) that she too had been mocked for being too masculine, for being "too strong," for having short hair, but that she has refused to warp herself to make other people feel comfortable with who she was as a woman.
"Baby, girl, we don't change, we take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl," she recounted. "We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty. And to all of the artists here, I am so inspired by all of you. Thank you for being your true selves. And for, for lighting the way for us."
Pink, who recently returned to music with "What About Us" prior to the Oct. 13 release of her seventh studio album, is being recognized with the show's highest honor for her impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy, according to MTV's announcement.
Over her many years in the spotlight, Pink has won six MTV Video Music Awards (including Video of the Year for "Lady Marmalade" as well as Best Pop Video for "Stupid Girls" and Best Female Video for "Get the Party Started") and been nominated for 18.