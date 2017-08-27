Here's Why Adam Levine Is Not Impressed With the MTV VMAs

Tell us how you really feel, Adam!

Grammy winner Adam Levine was not having any fun watching tonight's 2017 MTV VMAs—so much so that the Maroon 5 frontman took to Twitter today to throw some shade/seriously diss the award show while it was happening.

The music man, who accepted the Decade Award at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards earlier in the month, wrote, "It's always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year. #HOLYF-CK."

Yikes! But that's not all he wrote...

The surly singer also added another not-so favorable tweet aimed at the show after his pal's performance got curtailed. "Julia Michaels gets cut off while she's singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song," wrote the 38-year-old.